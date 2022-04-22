HOWARD, KATRIA SHAVON

Arrest Date/Time: 04/22/2022 | 11:30

Date of Birth: 11/14/1990 Age: 31 Gender: F Race: B

Address: 22210 114TH AVE, MIAMI, FL 33170

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD068686 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003246

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

