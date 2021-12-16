HUBBARD, PHILLIP MICHAEL CHANSE

Arrest Date/Time: 12/16/2021 | 15:03

Date of Birth: 01/19/1994 Age: 27 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 81 CONCH AVE, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: FISHERMAN

Arrest Location: 70 CONCH AV, CONCH KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: CHRISTOPHER AGUANNO - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD184808 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008866

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 806.13.1b2 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 806.13.1b2 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 806.13.1b1 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH