HUDSON, LAQUAVIUS LEVON

Arrest Date/Time: 04/08/2022 | 17:32

Date of Birth: 10/28/1996 Age: 25 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 739 7TH TERR, FLORIDA CITY, FL 33034

Occupation: COOK in ISLMORDA

Arrest Location: BURTON DR / 92.5 MM OC, TAVERNIER

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD059703 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002853

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 790.1 WEAPON OFFENSE 1 Felony Count(s) of 918.13.1a EVIDENCE-DESTROYING 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.021.1a AGGRAV ASSLT - WEAPON