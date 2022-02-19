Arrest Date/Time: 02/19/2022 | 02:41

Date of Birth: 11/13/2001 Age: 20 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 3428 NORTHSIDE DR/17 STREET, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.212.1 POSSESS FORGED 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

