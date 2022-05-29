Arrest Date/Time: 05/29/2022 | 23:40

Date of Birth: 01/30/1998 Age: 24 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5300 MACDONALD AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: PLUMBER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 3840 FLAGLER AVE/ S ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.3c1 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.061.1 HIT AND RUN
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.1939.1 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

