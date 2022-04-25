HULTS, JUSTIN DUANE

Arrest Date/Time: 04/25/2022 | 14:23

Date of Birth: 02/05/1981 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5 GEIGER RD, BIG COPPITT KEY, FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 2200 ROOSEVELT, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.10b1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.061.1 HIT AND RUN