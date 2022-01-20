HUTCHINGS, MARK A

Arrest Date/Time: 01/19/2022 | 23:32

Date of Birth: 12/04/1957 Age: 64 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 216 HIBISCUS AVE, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: RETIRED

Arrest Location: GULFSTREAM DR / CR 905, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: CASEY MATTHEWS - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD010868 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000546

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.1935.2 RESIST OFFICER

