IACOPINO NICHOLS, LISA MARIE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/07/2022 | 10:35

Date of Birth: 11/06/1976 Age: 45 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 713 WHITMARSH LN, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: SERVER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 713 WHITMARSH LN, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOHN ALLEN - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL SHIFT A1

Incident #: MCSO22CAD039394 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001837

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION