Arrest Date/Time: 06/06/2022 | 02:54

Date of Birth: 09/28/1993 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 85 CLINTON RD, FAIRFEILD, NJ 07004

Occupation: DRIVER in LOS ANGLES

Arrest Location: 83413 OVERSEAS HWY,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD099514 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004560

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 403.413.5 CONSERVATION-ENVIRONMENT

Recommended for you