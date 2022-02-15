ISHAQ, SHAHZAADI JESSIKA

Arrest Date/Time: 02/14/2022 | 22:05

Date of Birth: 11/22/1993 Age: 28 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 15860 15TH AVE, MIAMI, FL 33187

Occupation: MANAGER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ZIYAH JEFFERSON - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "D" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD026362 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001255

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

