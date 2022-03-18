ISHMUKHAMEDOV, RAVSHAN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/17/2022 | 02:24

Date of Birth: 08/26/1978 Age: 43 Gender: M Race: A

Address: 3333 DUCK AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: WAITER

Arrest Location: 3333 DUCK AVE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.08.2c BATTERY 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a2 BATTERY

