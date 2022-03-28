ITALIYEVA, AIGUL MUKATOVNA

Arrest Date/Time: 03/28/2022 | 14:17

Date of Birth: 06/06/1972 Age: 49 Gender: F Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: BANK TELLER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD052596 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002493

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

