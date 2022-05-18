JACKSON, ELVIS PRESLEY

Arrest Date/Time: 05/18/2022 | 14:31

Date of Birth: 02/14/1962 Age: 60 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 156 MARINE AVENUE, TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: SUPERVISOR in ISLAMORADA

Arrest Location: 91865 OVERSEAS HWY, TAVERNIER

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD084417 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003995

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 812.014.2e LARC

