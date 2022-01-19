JACOBSON, SKYLAR RAE

Arrest Date/Time: 01/19/2022 | 20:42

Date of Birth: 06/27/2000 Age: 21 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 416 SOUTH ANGELINA STREET, HENRIETTA, TX 76365

Occupation: LABOR

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW GRIMM - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD010839 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000542

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 806.13.1b3 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH

