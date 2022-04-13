JACQUARD, JOSHUA DAVID

Arrest Date/Time: 04/13/2022 | 14:58

Date of Birth: 04/09/1994 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 6099 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: BOAT MECHANIC

Arrest Location: 6099 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD062827 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002996

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.34.2c MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

Recommended for you