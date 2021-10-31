JAIME, ALEJANDRO MIGUEL

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/31/2021 | 01:01
Date of Birth: 03/26/1998 Age: 23 Gender: M Race: H
Address: 28841 160TH PL, HOMESTEAD, FL 33033
Occupation: GRILL MASTER
Arrest Location: 86 MM US-1 NB, PLANTATION KEY
Arresting Officer/Agency: SCOTT COSTA - MCSO\DIST 6 B SHIFT
Incident #: MCSO21CAD166729 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007889
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.34.2c MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.02.1 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 901.36.1 FRAUD-IMPERSON