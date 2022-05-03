JAMES, MELISSA ROSE

Arrest Date/Time: 05/03/2022 | 17:47

Date of Birth: 12/14/1976 Age: 45 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 460 HEAVENWOOD RD, CARTHAGE, NC 28327

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD075681 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003614

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 941.02 OUT-OF-STATE-FUG

