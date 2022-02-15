JANICKI, DARIUSZ ARTUR

Arrest Date/Time: 02/15/2022 | 17:49

Date of Birth: 01/09/1992 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Not Available

Occupation: LANDSCAPER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: Not Available

Arresting Officer/Agency: ROBERT SALTER - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "C" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD026813 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001285

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you