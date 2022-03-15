JARDINES NIKSIC, SIRENA

Arrest Date/Time: 03/14/2022 | 11:21

Date of Birth: 04/12/1976 Age: 45 Gender: F Race: B

Address: 60 RIVIERA DRIVE, BIG COPPITT, FL 33040

Occupation: RETAIL SALES

Arrest Location: 17 CT, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD041861 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002086

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 812.014.3a LARC

Recommended for you