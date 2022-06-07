Arrest Date/Time: 06/07/2022 | 00:33

Date of Birth: 12/15/1976 Age: 45 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 315 KILLARNEY CAY, VERO BEACH, FL 32966

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: SR5 @ BARRY AVE,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD100081 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004583

Charges:

  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.193.2b3 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH
  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.01 RESIST OFFICER
  • 2 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER
  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.07.2b BATTERY
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 901.36.1 FRAUD-IMPERSON
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 836.12.2 INTIMIDATION

