Arrest Date/Time: 05/10/2022 | 11:58

Date of Birth: 05/17/1991 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 336 41ST ST, MIAMI DADE, FL 33127

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: US1,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD080361 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003803

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT