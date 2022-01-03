JEAN, RONALD

Arrest Date/Time: 01/03/2022 | 12:17

Date of Birth: 10/20/1988 Age: 33 Gender: M Race: B

Address: STREETS OF, KEY LARGO, FL

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 102630 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: GIL GONZALEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD001328 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000068

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2b TRESPASSING

