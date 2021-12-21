JEAN, WILSON

Arrest Date/Time: 12/21/2021 | 16:30

Date of Birth: 12/05/1985 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 726 9TH ST, FLORIDA CITY, FL 33034

Occupation: CAR WASHER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: THOMAS CAREAGA - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD192316 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009320

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you