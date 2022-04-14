JENKINS, VINCENT BERNARD

Arrest Date/Time: 04/07/2022 | 04:16

Date of Birth: 08/27/1989 Age: 32 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 1010 EMMA STREET, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 1010 EMMA STREET 5A, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 900.04 CONTEMPT OF COURT 1 Unknown Count(s) of 900.04 CONTEMPT OF COURT

