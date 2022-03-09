JIMERANEZ MADARIAGA, OSCAR

Arrest Date/Time: 03/09/2022 | 20:36

Date of Birth: 04/10/1975 Age: 46 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5501 3RD AVE, STOCK ISLAND, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: ALVAREZ RICE - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "D" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD041036 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001930

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of

Recommended for you