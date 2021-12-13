JIMERANEZ MADARIAGA, OSCAR

Arrest Date/Time: 12/13/2021 | 13:12

Date of Birth: 04/10/1975 Age: 46 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5501 3RD AVE, STOCK ISLAND, FL 33040

Occupation: FISHERMAN in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE ROAD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: DAVID FERNANDEZ - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD188002 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009060

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.3c LARC

