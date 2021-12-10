JOHNSON, ALEXANDR DAVID

Arrest Date/Time: 12/10/2021 | 02:27

Date of Birth: 11/22/1992 Age: 29 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2521 FORGARTY AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: CANDIDA RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "B" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD186356 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008968

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION