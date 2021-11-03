JOHNSON DELGADO, YANYS

Arrest Date/Time: 11/03/2021 | 13:58

Date of Birth: 12/22/1984 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 211 NORMAL AVE, BUFFALO, NY 14213

Occupation: SECURITY OFFICER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO21CAD168388 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007997

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION