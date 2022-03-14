JOHNSON, ELIZABETH ANNA

Arrest Date/Time: 03/14/2022 | 00:28

Date of Birth: 11/27/1981 Age: 40 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 425 ZIPPLE AVE, BAUDETTE, MN 56686

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 82749 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: SARAH PORTER - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO22CAD043656 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002069

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 856.011 DISORDERLY INTOX

Recommended for you