JOHNSON, MATTHEW SCOTT

Arrest Date/Time: 04/08/2022 | 05:09

Date of Birth: 01/14/1985 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 6099 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD059320 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002835

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

