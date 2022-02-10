JOHNSON, MAX MONROE

Arrest Date/Time: 02/07/2022 | 01:13

Date of Birth: 03/14/1977 Age: 44 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 203 24 OCEAN SIDE, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: PROPERTY MANAGER in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 201 24 ST OCEAN, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: ERYKA DEL CUETO - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD021647 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001013

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

Recommended for you