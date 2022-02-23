JOHNSON, NICOLE MARIE

Arrest Date/Time: 02/18/2022 | 20:22

Date of Birth: 08/10/1972 Age: 49 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 138 HARBOR VIEW DRIVE, TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: CARETAKER in TAVERNIER

Arrest Location: US1, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: JORGE MORENO - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO22CAD028923 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001370

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH