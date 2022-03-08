JOHNSON, RICHARD WAYNE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/08/2022 | 12:20
Date of Birth: 05/22/1964 Age: 57 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 41 ORANGE DR, KEY LARGO, FL 33037
Occupation: SUPERVISOR in ISLAMORADA
Arrest Location: 41 ORANGE DR, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: CODY JACKSON - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL SHIFT B1
Incident #: MCSO22CAD040074 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001867
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION
Provide by MSCO
Arrest Date/Time: 03/08/2022 | 11:42
Arrest Date/Time: 03/08/2022 | 12:39
Arrest Date/Time: 03/06/2022 | 04:47
Arrest Date/Time: 03/06/2022 | 01:35
Arrest Date/Time: 03/06/2022 | 10:02
Arrest Date/Time: 03/06/2022 | 03:26
Arrest Date/Time: 03/05/2022 | 09:09
Arrest Date/Time: 03/05/2022 | 13:55
Arrest Date/Time: 03/05/2022 | 23:11
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.