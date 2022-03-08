JOHNSON, RICHARD WAYNE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/08/2022 | 12:20

Date of Birth: 05/22/1964 Age: 57 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 41 ORANGE DR, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: SUPERVISOR in ISLAMORADA

Arrest Location: 41 ORANGE DR, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: CODY JACKSON - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL SHIFT B1

Incident #: MCSO22CAD040074 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001867

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

