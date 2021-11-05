JONES, MICHAEL ANDREW

Arrest Date/Time: 11/05/2021 | 15:54

Date of Birth: 11/19/1965 Age: 55 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 6099 OVERSEAS HWY LOT 43, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 6099 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: IAN DOUTHIRT - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD169370 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008061

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION

