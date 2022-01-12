JOURDAN, CARROLL BRENT

Arrest Date/Time: 01/11/2022 | 19:33

Date of Birth: 04/19/1965 Age: 56 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 508 SIMONTON ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: CANDIDA RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "B" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD006014 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000304

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

