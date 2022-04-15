JUDD, ROBERT HUGHES

Arrest Date/Time: 04/15/2022 | 09:09

Date of Birth: 07/23/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1791 BOGIE DR, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: CONSULTANT/OWNER in BIG PINE KEY

Arrest Location: 104801 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD064262 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003055

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 832.05.2b FRAUD-INSUFF FUNDS CHECK