JURADO, JASON

Arrest Date/Time: 04/23/2022 | 19:28

Date of Birth: 12/17/1974 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 27510 138 PATH, HOMESTEAD, FL 33032

Occupation: IT TECH

Arrest Location: 107900 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD069757 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003293

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 806.13.1b3 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH

Recommended for you