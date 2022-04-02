Arrest Date/Time: 04/02/2022 | 11:29

Date of Birth: 06/14/1985 Age: 36 Gender: F Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 82200 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD055775 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002655

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY