KANE, DANIEL JOB

Arrest Date/Time: 01/18/2022 | 11:00

Date of Birth: 02/18/1993 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2305 16TH TERRACE, MIAMI, FL 33145

Occupation: MANAGER in MIAMI

Arrest Location: 91831 OVERSEAS HWY,

Arresting Officer/Agency: NICHOLIS WHITEMAN - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD182507 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008739

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 817.52.3 FRAUD