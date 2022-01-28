KAPIRIS, YEORGO CARL BROOKLYN

Arrest Date/Time: 01/28/2022 | 19:32

Date of Birth: 09/30/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 26960 SHANNAHAN RD, RAMROD KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: SOUTH END,

Arresting Officer/Agency: BOYD WILLIAMS - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD016109 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000760

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

