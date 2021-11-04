KAPIRIS, YEORGO CARL BROOKLYN

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/03/2021 | 21:31
Date of Birth: 09/30/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 26960 SHANNAHAN ROAD, RAMROD KEY, FL 33042
Occupation: COMMERICAL FISHERMAN in SUMMERLAND KEY
Arrest Location: CORAL AVE, RAMROD
Arresting Officer/Agency: RYAN CHLEBANOWSKI - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC
Incident #: MCSO21CAD168515 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008010
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.1a2 DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH