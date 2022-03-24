KARIMOV, DAVRON

Arrest Date/Time: 03/23/2022 | 23:08

Date of Birth: 11/19/1998 Age: 23 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 175 7TH ST, MIAMI, FL 33130

Occupation: CEO in STATEN ISLAND

Arrest Location: 99MM US1/SR5, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD049827 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002356

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

