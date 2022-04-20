KAVANAUGH, CHAD LAMAR

Arrest Date/Time: 04/19/2022 | 21:59

Date of Birth: 09/14/1980 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5537 COLLEGE ROAD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 800 CAROLINE ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER 1 Unknown Count(s) of 999.9999.9999 MUNICIPAL ORDINANCE VIOL 1 Unknown Count(s) of 999.9999.9999 MUNICIPAL ORDINANCE VIOL

Recommended for you