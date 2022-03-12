KAVANAUGH, CHAD LAMAR

Arrest Date/Time: 03/12/2022 | 12:20

Date of Birth: 09/14/1980 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5537 COLLEGE ROAD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 1004 DUVAL ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2a TRESPASSING

Recommended for you