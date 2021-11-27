KAYLOR, JOSEPH MICHAEL EARL

Arrest Date/Time: 11/27/2021 | 19:10

Date of Birth: 06/05/1995 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 100 AVE D, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: COOK in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 25 COCO PLUM, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: KYLE CHANDLER - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD180098 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008613

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

