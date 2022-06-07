Arrest Date/Time: 06/07/2022 | 18:10

Date of Birth: 04/08/1991 Age: 31 Gender: F Race: B

Address: 38B 9TH AVE, STOCK ISLAND, FL 33040

Occupation: SERVER

Arrest Location: US1 SB, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.1939.1 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH
  • 2 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.3c1 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

