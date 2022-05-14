KEEDY, JOHN EDWARD

Arrest Date/Time: 05/14/2022 | 12:30

Date of Birth: 09/20/1950 Age: 71 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 161 AD ADOBE CASA COURT, TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: HANDYMAN in TAVERNIER

Arrest Location: SR5 / 91 MM , TAVERNIER

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD083259 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003936

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

