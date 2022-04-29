KEHLER, CHRISTOPHER TODD

Arrest Date/Time: 04/29/2022 | 17:17

Date of Birth: 02/23/1972 Age: 50 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 6500 MALONEY AVE, STOCK ISLAND, FL 33040

Occupation: STOCK in FORT LAUDERDALE

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD073353 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003495

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you