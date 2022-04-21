KEITH, DANIEL FRANCIS

Arrest Date/Time: 04/21/2022 | 20:39

Date of Birth: 06/08/1966 Age: 55 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 600 WHITEHEAD ST , KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2a TRESPASSING

