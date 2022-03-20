KELLEY, DAVID

Arrest Date/Time: 03/20/2022 | 19:45

Date of Birth: 10/20/1970 Age: 51 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1051 BILTMORE PL, LAKELAND, FL 33801

Occupation: DRIVER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD047896 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002273

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

